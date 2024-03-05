Lava Blaze Curve 5G launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lava Blaze Curve 5G was launched in India on March 5. This is the latest 5G offering by Indian smartphone maker Lava International. The price of Lava Blaze Curve 5G in India has been set at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The higher variant with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,999. It is offered in Iron Glass and Viridian colours and will go on sale through Amazon, Lava e-store and other retail outlets starting March 11 at 12:00pm IST.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze Curve 5G runs on Android 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and quarterly security updates for three years. The 5G phone features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 394ppi pixel density. The display has support for HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Widevine L1. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The chipset is claimed to have scored over 5,70,000 on the Antutu benchmarking platform.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G carries a triple rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with support for EIS (electronic image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 32-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.2, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, a fingerprint sensor, magnetometer, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. It comes with stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh Lithium-Polymer battery with support for 33W charging via USB Type-C port.