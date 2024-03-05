Maha Shivratri 2024: Know significance and importance

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on March 8, 2024.

Maha Shivratri celebrations are associated with several stories about Lord Shiva. Generally, Maha Shivratri is celebrated as the anniversary of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, but there are many other stories in various texts and scriptures describing why Maha Shivratri is celebrated.

According to Puranas, Shivratri is celebrated as the day Shiva saved the world from the pot of poison that emerged during the great mythical churning of the ocean called Samudra Manthan.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price touches all-time high

According to another story, Shivratri marks the day Brahma and Vishnu got involved in an argument about their supremacy. It is believed that an angry Lord Shiva punished them by taking the form of a massive fire that spread across the length of the universe. Vishnu and Brahma then got into the race to find the end of the fire and prove their prowess. However, Brahma is believed to have resorted to a lie, and angered Shiva greatly who cursed that no one would ever pray to him.

In the Shivaism tradition, this is the night when Shiva performed the glorious dance of creation.

On this day, devotees observe the special Maha Shivratri vrat (fast). Devotees throng Shiva temples across the country, perform late evening puja and offer milk to the Shivaling. Many spend the night chanting verses and hymns in praise of Lord Shiva.

Shivratri has a great significance for the Kumbh Mela also. The festival marks the end of the mega holy event which is celebrated after every 12 years.

Date and Puja timings:

Maha Shivaratri on Friday, March 8, 2024

Nishita Kaal Puja Time – 12:07 AM to 12:56 AM, Mar 09

Duration – 00 Hours 49 Mins

On 9th Mar, Shivaratri Parana Time – 06:37 AM to 03:29 PM

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time – 06:25 PM to 09:28 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time – 09:28 PM to 12:31 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time – 12:31 AM to 03:34 AM, Mar 09

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time – 03:34 AM to 06:37 AM, Mar 09

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins – 09:57 PM on Mar 08, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends – 06:17 PM on Mar 09, 2024

Devotees eat only one meal the day before and then fast the whole day of Maha Shivratri. At night, they worship Lord Shiva and break their fast the next morning.