Maha Shivratri 2024: Lord Shiva Mantras for various zodiac signs

Mumbai: Maha Shivratri also known as ‘the Great Night of Shiva’ is a Hindu festival. It is a special day dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Maha Shivratri occurs once a year, on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. This year, the festival will fall on March 8, 2024.

Devotees fast on Mahashivratri and recite the Mahashivratri Vrat Katha.

Lord Shiva Mantras for zodiac signs:

Aries: Om Nageshwaraya Namah’. Chant this mantra 108 times after offering water to Lord Shiva.

Tarus: ‘Om Namah Shivay’. Chant this mantra 51 times after offering milk to the Shivling.

Gemini: To please Lord Shiva this zodiac sign should recite the mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah’ with Lord Shiva’s Rudrashtak.

Cancer: On Mahashivratri, the Cancer zodiac sign should offer cow milk and recite Shiva Chalisa .

Leo: People of the Leo zodiac sign should offer red colour flowers to Mahadev and chant the Panchakshari mantra.

Also Read: International Women’s Day 2024: Know history, date and significance

Virgo: People of this zodiac sign should chant the mantra ‘Om Namo Shivay Kaalam Om Namah’ on the day of Mahashivratri.

Scropio: People with the Scorpio zodiac should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati together and chant ‘Om Parvati Nathay Namah’ 51 times.

Sagittarius: A Sagittarius must recite Rudrashtakam Stuti after worshipping Lord Mahadev. Keep chanting the mantra ‘Om Angareshwaraya Namah’ while offering water to Lord Shiva.

Capricorn: People hailing from this zodiac sign should also chant the mantra ‘Om Bhameshwaray Namah”’51 times after applying Chandan (Sandalwood paste) on lord Shiva.

Aquarius; The lord of the zodiacs Capricorn and Aquarius is Shani Dev. This zodiac sign should chant the mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’ 108 times after offering milk, curd and honey to Lord Shiva.

Pisces; People hailing from this zodiac sign must sit in the temple and recite Shivashrak after offering Dhatura and Bhang to Lord Shiva.