Male friend sets woman on fire in Kerala

A 46-year-old woman identified as G Saritha tragically passed away at the Medical College Hospital in Kerala after sustaining severe burn injuries inflicted by her male friend, S Binu, aged 50. The assailant, who hailed from Chellamangalam, had confronted Saritha at her residence in Chenkottukonam on Monday evening, pouring petrol over her before setting her ablaze. Saritha, who worked as an ayah at a local school attended by Binu’s children, suffered 90 per cent burns in the incident, while Binu himself sustained 60-70 per cent burns while committing the heinous act.

Following the confrontation, Saritha’s daughter, a degree student, witnessed the horrifying scene and raised an alarm. In a desperate attempt to evade capture, Binu leapt into a nearby well, from which he was later rescued by fire and rescue personnel. Both the victim and the assailant were rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, where Saritha ultimately succumbed to her injuries the next morning. Initially, the case was filed under sections 307, 326, and 447 of the IPC, but following Saritha’s demise, section 302 will be added to the charges after the completion of the inquest proceedings. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, with authorities noting that Saritha, a widow, resided with her daughter and mother.