MG launches Shine Pro and Select Pro variants of Hector in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The premium car manufacturer Morris Garage( MG), has introduced new variants in the Hector’s lineup in India. MG Hector is now available in the Shine Pro and Select Pro variants. They are priced at Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The car can be pre-booked from company authorized dealership or can be reserved online via MG’s official website.

Both the models come with a fully LED headlight setup, paired with sharply placed sleek LED DRLs. The latest trims have been treated with all-black upholstery, and the cabin is complimented by the leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel.

The other features include keyless entry, improved ambient lighting inside the cabin, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera with parking sensors at both ends, and an advanced 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new models also get Bluetooth-enabled keys.

The SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel options. The former is powered by a a 1.5-litre turbo unit, generating a max power of 141 bhp at 5000rpm and 250Nm of peak torque at 1600-3600rpm. The diesel engine features a 2.0-litre diesel with a max output of 167.67 bhp at 3750rpm and a peak torque of 350Nm at 1750-2500rpm.