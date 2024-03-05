NIA Conducts Raids in Bengaluru Prison Radicalization Case

NIA conducted raids across seven states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, in connection with the Bengaluru prison radicalization case. The raids are ongoing at 17 locations linked to the suspects. The case involves the radicalization of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Karnataka. NIA had filed a chargesheet in January against eight individuals, including a life convict and two absconders, namely T Naseer, Junaid Ahmed alias “JD”, and Salman Khan.

The accused, charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and anti-terrorism laws, were found involved in several blast cases. Investigations revealed that Naseer, while in Bengaluru prison since 2013, radicalized and recruited others. He conspired with Ahmed and Khan to further the activities of LeT and plotted a fidayeen attack and an escape from police custody. Ahmed instructed his co-accused to steal police caps for the attack and commit arson on government buses. However, the plot was foiled with the seizure of arms in July last year.