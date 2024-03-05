Obesity a Major Risk Factor for Stillbirth

A recent study in Canada, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ), has uncovered a strong link between obesity and an increased risk of stillbirth, especially as pregnancies progress toward term. Led by Naila Ramji, an assistant professor at Dalhousie University, the research highlights the importance of considering earlier delivery for pregnant individuals with obesity to reduce the risk of stillbirth. Ramji noted that the risk thresholds for obesity-related stillbirth are higher compared to other medical conditions associated with stillbirth risk.

Analyzing data from over 680,000 singleton births in Ontario between 2012 and 2018, the study found that individuals with class I obesity, with a BMI of 30-34.9 kg/m2, faced double the risk of stillbirth at 39 weeks gestation compared to those with a normal BMI. Furthermore, the risk increased with gestational age, reaching more than fourfold at 40 weeks. The study also revealed a higher risk of stillbirths occurring before delivery in individuals with class I and II obesity. Ramji suggested that timely referral and increased surveillance approaching term could benefit pregnant individuals with obesity, particularly those with additional risk factors, potentially leading to earlier delivery.