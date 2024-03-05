PM Modi extends congratulations to Pakistan’s new PM Shehbaz Sharif

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Pakistan’s newly sworn-in Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, marking a rare instance of goodwill between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Sharif, inaugurated for a second term following a contentious election, leads the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), backed by the army, in a coalition government with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and smaller factions. Notably, this coalition sidelines supporters of the ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Modi’s congratulatory message, conveyed via social media platform X, reflects a departure from the longstanding political tensions between India and Pakistan, nations marked by a history of wars and skirmishes since partition in 1947. Unlike his predecessor, Khan, Sharif is perceived as more accommodating towards India. His past interactions, including visits to India as Punjab province’s chief minister, and hosting Modi during a familial event in Pakistan in 2015, indicate a potential for conciliation, despite prevailing nationalist sentiments in both countries. However, diplomatic ties had soured during Khan’s tenure in 2019 over disputes concerning Kashmir, a region claimed by both nations.