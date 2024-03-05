PM Modi to Inaugurate First Phase of Kochi Metro’s Tripunithura Terminal

PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Tripunithura Terminal, marking the final station of the first phase of the Kochi Metro, through a virtual ceremony on Wednesday (Mar 6). The inauguration will include the flagging off of the Metro online from Kolkata at 10 am, with the first train carrying differently-abled children departing from Tripunithura station to Aluva station. Following the departure of the inaugural train, regular public train services from Tripunithura will commence on the same day. The inauguration ceremony for Kochi Metro Phase 1-B will commence at 9:45 am at the newly constructed Tripunithura Terminal Station, attended by various dignitaries and people’s representatives.

The ticket price from Aluva to Tripunithura Terminal is set at Rs 75, although on the inauguration day, the fare will remain at Rs 60 with a discount of Rs 15. The Tripunithura station is adorned with murals depicting Attachamayam, a significant part of Tripunithura’s history, and features a Dance Museum showcasing various Kerala dance forms. Spanning 1.16 km, Phase 1-B extends from SN Junction Station to Tripunithura Terminal Station, with the Tripunithura station covering an expansive area of 1.35 lakh square feet. Additionally, efforts have been made to incorporate the heritage of Rajanagari into the station’s interior design, offering passengers a unique cultural experience.