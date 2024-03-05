PM Modi witnesses India’s nuclear milestone during TN visit

PM Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to India’s prototype fast breeder reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s nuclear program. Witnessing the commencement of the crucial ‘core loading’ procedure at the reactor, PM Modi was briefed on its notable features during his tour of the reactor vault and control room.

The PFBR, developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) with contributions from over 200 Indian industries, signifies India’s advancement in nuclear technology. Once operational, it will make India the second country globally, after Russia, to have a commercially functioning fast breeder reactor.

Notably, the PFBR utilizes Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel and boasts advanced safety features, ensuring a swift and secure shutdown in emergency scenarios. Furthermore, by utilizing spent fuel from the initial stage, the PFBR significantly reduces nuclear waste generation, aligning with India’s commitment to sustainable and efficient energy production. Accompanied by top officials, including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Atomic Energy Commission Chairman A K Mohanty, PM Modi’s visit underscores India’s strides in nuclear technology and its commitment to bolstering energy security.