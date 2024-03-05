Powerful earthquake strikes Southern Iran

Tehran: A powerful earthquake measuring 6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 66 km north-northwest of Fannuj.

The tremors were felt in southwestern Sistan, Baluchestan Province, southeastern Kerman, and eastern Hormozgan provinces in Iran. The earthquake was not felt by the UAE residents and had no effect on the country.