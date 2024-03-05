DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Powerful earthquake strikes Southern Iran

Mar 5, 2024, 02:56 pm IST

Tehran: A powerful earthquake measuring  6 magnitude  on the Richter Scale struck the Southern Iran region on Tuesday. According to the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter  of the earthquake was about 66 km  north-northwest of Fannuj.

The tremors were felt in southwestern Sistan, Baluchestan Province, southeastern Kerman, and eastern Hormozgan provinces in Iran. The earthquake was not felt by the UAE residents and had no effect on the country.

