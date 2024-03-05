Ramadan 2024: Another emirate in UAE announces timings for employees

Sharjah: The Government of Sharjah has announced revised working hours for the holy month of Ramadan. The Human Resources Authority in Sharjah announced the official working hours for government departments, institutions and bodies. Government sector employees will be required to work from 9am to 2.30pm during the holy month of Ramadan. The working hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday.

The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.