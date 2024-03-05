Ramadan 2024: UAE announces official working hours for private sector employees

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE announced reduced work hours for private sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan. The authority informed that the the number of work hours would be reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

Companies have the option to implement flexible or remote work schedules within the limits of daily working hours specified during the holy month, and in accordance with the nature of their work.

Private sector employees in the Emirates typically work eight to nine hours a day, and during Ramadan, this will be reduced by two hours daily. Any additional hours worked beyond the reduced schedule may be considered overtime, for which workers will be entitled to extra compensation. The working hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday.

The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2:30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.