Report: ISRO finalises 48 backup sites for safe landing of Gaganyaan astronauts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reportedly finalized 48 contingency landing sites across the globe for potential use by the crew of the Gaganyaan mission in the event of unforeseen circumstances. These backup locations have been carefully chosen by ISRO officials to facilitate the safe retrieval and rescue of astronauts during the return journey.

According to ISRO scientists, the primary landing target for the Gaganyaan module is the Arabian Sea, where Indian agency personnel will be stationed to assist in the recovery of both the crew and the module. A senior ISRO official involved in the mission emphasized the importance of contingency planning, stating that while the ideal scenario involves a smooth landing in Indian waters, backup plans are essential to ensure the crew’s safety.

Given the complexities of human spaceflight, even minor deviations from the planned trajectory could result in the capsule landing hundreds of kilometers away from its intended target. Therefore, ISRO has identified multiple potential landing sites worldwide to account for such contingencies.

The official stressed the necessity of meticulous planning and preparation to mitigate any risks associated with the mission. Ensuring the safety of the crew remains paramount, necessitating thorough contingency measures to address any unforeseen challenges that may arise during the Gaganyaan mission.

In summary, ISRO’s proactive approach to identifying backup landing sites underscores its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of the astronauts participating in India’s ambitious human spaceflight program. By preparing for various eventualities, ISRO aims to ensure a successful and secure mission execution, thereby advancing India’s capabilities in space exploration.