SBI requests SC to prolong deadline for providing electoral bond data

SBI, on Monday, requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for providing information about electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) until June 30. Initially, the deadline for SBI to furnish all relevant data was set for March 6, 2024, following the apex court’s ruling invalidating the electoral bonds program.

Citing the complexity of the task at hand, the central bank sought additional time to comply with the court’s directives. The Supreme Court had earlier instructed SBI to disclose donor information from April 12, 2019, encompassing the period leading up to the judgment on February 15, 2024. During this period, a substantial number of electoral bonds, totaling 22,217, were utilized to fund donations to various political parties.

Furthermore, the court mandated SBI to reveal the names of contributors to the electoral bond scheme and provide details of every redeemed bond, including the amount and date of encashment, by March 6. It also directed the Election Commission to publish the submitted data on its official website by March 13. The electoral bonds initiative, introduced in 2018, aimed to curb the influx of black money into the political sphere.