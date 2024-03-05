SC dismisses 2018 money laundering case against Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

The Supreme Court has ruled to dismiss a money laundering investigation against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Shivakumar, a prominent Congress leader, had approached the apex court to challenge a Karnataka High Court decision rejecting his plea to quash Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons linked to an alleged money laundering case. Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan granted Shivakumar the relief he sought in this matter.

The case stems from August 2017 when the Income Tax department conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion involving Shivakumar, his associate Sachin Narayan, businessman Sunil Kumar Sharma, and others. During the searches, over Rs 8.59 crore was seized, with a portion of it adjusted against tax liabilities claimed by Shivakumar and Sharma. Subsequently, the tax department filed a charge-sheet against all accused in Bengaluru for tax evasion, which led the Enforcement Directorate to initiate a money laundering case in 2018 based on this complaint.