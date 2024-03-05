Seoul: North Korean hackers break into South Korean chip equipment firms

According to South Korea’s intelligence agency, North Korean hackers allegedly infiltrated the systems of South Korean chip equipment manufacturers. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that North Korea has been striving to develop semiconductors for its weapons programs.

This revelation comes approximately a month after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol cautioned that North Korea might engage in provocations such as cyberattacks to interfere with upcoming elections.

North Korea’s hacking endeavors appear to be escalating. Last year, North Korea purportedly hacked into the email accounts of President Yoon’s aide.

The NIS suggested that North Korea’s actions might stem from challenges in acquiring semiconductors due to sanctions, prompting them to explore the possibility of producing their own. The agency posited that Pyongyang targeted South Korean chip equipment firms because of their relevance to weapons programs, which encompass satellites and missiles.

The NIS disclosed that North Korean hackers infiltrated the servers of two chip equipment companies in December and February, pilfering photographs of their facilities and product designs. Subsequently, the agency issued a cautionary advisory to other chip-making companies, urging them to remain vigilant against cyber threats.

However, the NIS did not specify which companies were affected, nor did it clarify if North Korea successfully obtained any valuable information. Nonetheless, the agency asserted that South Korean companies have been prime targets of North Korean hackers since last year.