Simple recipe for blueberry banana avocado smoothie

Ingredients:

– 1 ripe banana

– 1/2 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

– 1/2 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted

– 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (optional, for sweetness)

– Ice cubes (optional, for a colder smoothie)

Instructions:

1. Peel the banana and cut it into chunks.

2. Place the banana chunks, blueberries, avocado, milk, and honey or maple syrup (if using) into a blender.

3. If you prefer a colder smoothie, add a few ice cubes to the blender as well.

4. Blend the ingredients until smooth and creamy. If the smoothie is too thick, you can add more milk to reach your desired consistency.

5. Taste the smoothie and adjust the sweetness if necessary by adding more honey or maple syrup.

6. Once the smoothie reaches your desired consistency and taste, pour it into glasses.

7. Optionally, garnish with a few extra blueberries or a slice of avocado on top.

8. Serve immediately and enjoy your delicious blueberry banana avocado smoothie!