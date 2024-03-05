Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower in the volatile session on March 5. BSE Sensex settled at 73,677.13, down 195.16 points or 0.26 percent. At close, NSE Nifty was down 49.30 points or 0.22 percent at 22,356.30.

About 1080 shares advanced, 2232 shares declined, and 59 shares remained unchanged.Top gainers were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, SBI and ONGC. Top losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, Infosys and SBI Life Insurance.

Mixed trend was seen on the sectoral front, with auto index up 1.3 percent, PSU Bank index up 2.5 percent and oil & gas, power and realty up 0.5 percent each, while IT and FMCG indices shed 1 percent each. BSE midcap index ended flat while smallcap index shed 0.6 percent.