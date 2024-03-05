Submarine internet cables cut in the Red Sea; causes disruption to communications networks in the Middle East

The information about submarine internet cables being damaged in the Red Sea and causing significant disruptions to communication networks in the Middle East was reported by Hong Kong telecoms company HGC Global Communications. According to the company, cables belonging to four major operators have been affected, potentially impacting internet traffic in India, Pakistan, and parts of East Africa. HGC Global claims that at least 25 percent of the traffic has been affected, prompting operators to reroute traffic to minimize disruptions and provide assistance to affected businesses.

The occurrence of four simultaneous cable damages is described by the company as “extremely rare.” However, it’s worth noting that the Red Sea is home to more than 15 submarine internet cables, with the region experiencing significant shipping disruption due to attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels, particularly following the Israel-Hamas war.

As for the cause of the cable cuts, none of the operators involved have disclosed the reasons yet. Yemen has denied any involvement in the suspected sabotage, stating its commitment to keeping telecom submarine cables away from risks. However, the West-backed Yemeni government had previously warned of potential disruptions by Houthi rebels, suggesting a motive linked to showing support for Hamas and pressuring Israel to cease attacks in Gaza.

Yemeni rebel leader Abdel Malek al-Houthi denied these allegations, stating that they have no intention of targeting the sea cables providing internet to regional countries.