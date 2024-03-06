8-year-old Indian boy whose organs were donated honoured with full state honours

An eight-year-old Indian boy named Subhajit Sahu, who passed away and donated his organs, was honored with full state honors on Monday (March 6).

Subhajit, a second-grade student, suffered a brain seizure while taking a test at his school. Despite immediate medical attention and efforts to save him, Subhajit fell into a coma and eventually passed away on Saturday (March 4). In the midst of this tragic loss, Subhajit’s family chose to donate all of his organs, including his kidneys, lungs, liver, eyes, heart, and pancreas.

“I am proud of my son. He passed away but saved the lives of many. I work in the healthcare sector, so I understand how rare human organs are. People perish while awaiting donors. Therefore, we made the decision to donate his organs,” said Subhajit’s father, Biswajit Sahu, to PTI.