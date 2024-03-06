Centre asked to clarify Army officer empanelment process

Supreme Court directs the Centre to clarify the process of empanelling male and female Army officers in its next hearing on March 11. The three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, seeks a detailed affidavit from Attorney General R Venkataramani to elucidate the government’s stance.

The court addresses petitions from women officers of the Indian Army regarding concerns over their non-empanelment for promotion to the rank of colonel by selection, despite being granted permanent commission. Allegations of discrimination in the empanelment process are raised by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the women officers, while the Attorney General explains that empanelment is based on comparative merit within the same batch, and existing empanelled officers were not to be disturbed during the process. The court schedules further hearing for March 11 to delve deeper into the matter.