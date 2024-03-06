CMF launches Neckband Pro and CMF Buds in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds have been launched in India and global markets as the latest audio products by the Nothing sub-brand. The two wearable devices were unveiled in a hybrid event in New Delhi led by Co-Founder and CEO Carl Pei.

The CMF Neckband Pro price is set at Rs. 1,999, and the CMF Buds will cost Rs. 2,499. Both audio products will be available in the Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colours.

There is also an introductory price added for both devices when they first go on sale. The CMF Buds will go on sale on March 8 at 12 noon, and for a limited duration, the earphones will be available to purchase at the price of Rs. 2,299. On the other hand, the Neckband Pro will go on sale starting March 11 at 12 noon and will carry an introductory price of Rs. 1,799. The audio products will be available to buy via Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales.

Featuring 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the CMF Buds are truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with Ultra Bass technology 2.0. The earbuds support ANC with a depth of 42dB and come with a transparency mode. It is also equipped with four HD microphones. The CMF Buds feature an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each of its buds carries a 45mAh battery and the charging case has a 460mAh battery.

On connectivity, both wearable devices support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connection. Both are compatible with Android 5.1 and higher and iOS 13 and higher and support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.