Commodity Market: Gold price hits life-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold touched fresh life-time high in Kerala. Sovereign gold is appreciating in the market for second day in a row. Price of yellow metal edged higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram to Rs 47,760. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5970, up by Rs 25. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 560 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, price of gold prices experienced a minor increase. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.6589 per gram, up by Rs.696. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.6035.5 per gramm, up by Rs.637. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last one week has been -0.6%, while in the last month it has shown a decrease of -1.48%. The cost of silver is Rs.74800.0 per kg, up by Rs.1300 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 64,713 per 10 gram, down Rs 132 or 0.20%. Silver contracts were trading at Rs 73,082 per kg, down Rs 292 or 0.40%.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged down 0.2% at $2,124.46 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $2,132.90. Price of spot platinum fell 0.1% to $879.46 per ounce, and palladium edged 0.2% lower to $946.51, while silver dropped 0.4% to $23.59.