Discovery of this instrument turns out to be an age-old record of cross-cultural scientific collaboration

An unforeseen finding of a medieval astronomical tool has unveiled an ancient testament to cross-cultural scientific cooperation.

The brass astrolabe, originating from 11th-century Spain, has undergone numerous modifications and additions in various languages over the centuries. These alterations reflect the diverse ownership and adaptations tailored to individual preferences and requirements. Consequently, this artifact transcends mere rarity; it stands as an almost unparalleled symbol. It functions as a palimpsest, chronicling the evolving concepts and needs of its users in response to changing global dynamics and circumstances.

Historian Federica Gigante from the University of Cambridge, who rediscovered the astrolabe and its inscriptions in an Italian museum in Verona, emphasized its significance, stating, “This isn’t just an incredibly rare object. It’s a powerful record of scientific exchange between Arabs, Jews, and Christians over hundreds of years.”

Astrolabes, instruments crafted to chart the celestial domain, possess a rich heritage spanning centuries. While they initially emerged in Ancient Greece, their full versatility was realized through advancements in the Islamic world.

Discovered in the 17th century in the collection of Fondazione Museo Miniscalchi-Erizzo in Verona, the Verona astrolabe captured attention when its image was uploaded onto the museum’s website. Gigante, specializing in artifacts from the Islamic world, was the first to notice it.