Disqualified Congress MLAs seek relief from SC

Six rebel members of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh have approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision made by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who disqualified them under the Tenth Schedule. This action followed allegations of cross-voting during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. The six MLAs involved in this legal action are Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma, Davinder K Bhutto, and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.

Officials from the Supreme Court registry have confirmed that the case will be scheduled for a hearing within the next week, considering its sensitive nature and political implications. The State Assembly Speaker’s order cited the six Congress MLAs’ defiance of the party whip as grounds for disqualification under the anti-defection law, leading to their expulsion from the legislative body. However, the MLAs have argued in their defense that they were not given the mandatory seven days to respond to the disqualification notice.