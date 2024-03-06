Dubai reduces work, residency visa process to 5 days: Details

Dubai: Dubai government launched new ‘Work Bundle’ platform. This new platform will reduce the processing time to complete all necessary documents to acquire work permits and residency visas. The processing time has been reduced from almost one month to five days.

The integrated procedure will also reduce the needed documents from 16 to 5 documents, and the number of times to go to service centres from 7 to 2. Work Bundle integrates all procedures for government entities — such as Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dubai Health, and the Department of Economy and Tourism, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

It is first rolled out in Dubai before being implemented in other emirates.