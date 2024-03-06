Farmers Resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, Police Heighten Border Vigilance

Amid ongoing tensions, farmer groups are gearing up to resume their attempt to enter Delhi on Wednesday (March 6), continuing their protests to push for various demands. The Delhi Police has responded by ramping up security measures at the Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur borders, as well as at railway and metro stations, and bus stands.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) have called on farmers nationwide to gather in Delhi on March 6. Additionally, a four-hour rail roko has been planned for March 10 to further pressure the central government to address their grievances. Key demands include legal guarantees on Minimum Support Price (MSP), pension for farmers and laborers, farm debt relief, and a halt to electricity tariff hikes. Despite ongoing talks between the farmers and the central government, a resolution on their demands remains elusive following clashes at the Haryana-Punjab border during the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest initiated on February 13.