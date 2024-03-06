Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian currency opened flat against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. Strengthening of the American currency, negative sentiment in the Indian equity markets and volatile crude oil prices in the overseas markets weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at the previous day’s closing level of 82.90 and oscillated between 82.89 and 82.91 against the US dollar. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled flat at 82.90 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose marginally by 0.01 per cent to 103.76. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 574.28 crore.