Freezing rain and unexpected snowfall hits remote areas of Pakistan

Freezing rain and unexpected snowfall struck remote areas of Pakistan over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of at least 35 individuals and numerous injuries.

Among the fatalities were 22 children, who were crushed under landslides that demolished their homes. The disaster management authorities reported that the severe weather conditions in Pakistan’s northern and western regions blocked multiple roads and buried hundreds of residences.

In Afghanistan, heavy showers and snowfall across various provinces caused at least 39 deaths and over 30 injuries.

The sudden onset of snowfall in March has surprised weather experts, as Pakistan typically experiences milder weather during this time of the year.

Mushtaq Ali Shah, a former director of Pakistan’s meteorological department, attributed the abnormal weather patterns to climate change.

A westerly disturbance has traversed Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northwest India in recent days, resulting in colder temperatures than anticipated in the region. Many areas in these regions are witnessing heavy snowfall and torrential rain.

According to the weekly forecast from Pakistan’s meteorological department, most parts of the country will experience predominantly cold and dry weather, with some areas of Balochistan and Kashmir expecting snowfall in hilly areas.

While summer has already arrived in the southern regions of India, the transition to hot weather in the northern half of the country seems to be delayed this year.

In northwest India, March usually marks a transition period, allowing for a gradual shift from winter to the scorching Indian summer. However, this year, regions such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are expected to experience daytime temperatures ranging four to eight degrees Celsius below normal until Thursday (Mar 7).