French Open Badminton: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri, Lakshya win opening round

Paris: In badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of French Open Super 750 badminton tournament. World No. 1 Indian pair defeated Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi by ‘21-13, 24-22’ in 47 minutes. This is their fifth win in last eight meetings.

Satwik and Chirag, who finished second best in their last three tournaments, will face another Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in the next round.Satwik and Chirag had claimed the title in 2022.

Also Read: Indian Consulate in Dubai launches new insurance scheme for Indian workers: Details

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen defeated Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama in men’s singles by ‘15-21, 21-15, 21-3’. The unseeded Indian will take on third seed Li Shen Feng in the pre-quarterfinal.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the second round after claiming a ‘16-21, 21-19, 21-17’ win over Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in an all-Indian opening match in women’s doubles.