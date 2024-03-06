Google announces its decision to reinstate Indian apps it had removed due to a billing dispute

In a surprising reversal, Google has announced its decision to restore Indian apps that it previously removed due to a billing dispute, signaling a change in position following backlash from the Indian government and local internet startups.

As per a report from Reuters, this shift comes after Google faced widespread condemnation for taking down over 100 Indian apps, including popular ones like Matrimony.com, due to non-compliance with its in-app payment policy. This policy requires a service fee for transactions not processed through Google’s payment system.

“In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court,” Google stated, as reported by Reuters.

The choice to re-list the apps came after a closed-door meeting between Sanjay Gupta, head of Google India, and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to a source familiar with the discussions, this meeting played a significant role in resolving the conflict.

Criticism against Google’s actions had been mounting, particularly from Indian companies that have been in disagreement with the tech giant over its policies for a considerable period.

The heart of the dispute lies in the opposition from certain Indian startups to Google’s imposition of substantial fees on in-app payments.

Despite directives from Indian antitrust authorities to refrain from enforcing high transaction charges, Google persisted, leading to legal disputes and opposition from the startup community.

“We believe that in the coming months, both the start-up community as well as Google would be able to come to a long-term resolution,” commented IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as reported by ANI.

Vaishnaw had previously criticized Google’s actions, asserting that such unilateral decisions “cannot be permitted.”