Housing society implements fine for water misuse in Bangalore due to water crisis

Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, is facing a severe water shortage due to scant rainfall, resulting in a significant decline in the water level of the Cauvery River. This scarcity is not only impacting irrigation but has also led to a drinking water crisis in various parts of Karnataka’s capital.

In response to this critical situation, a housing society located in Bengaluru’s Whitefield district has implemented a fine of ?5,000 for residents found misusing drinking water. A security guard has been deployed to ensure compliance with this measure amid the worsening water crisis in the city, as per reports from India Today.

The housing society named “The Palm Meadows,” situated in Whitefield, issued a notice stating that it has been deprived of water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for the past four days. Currently, the society is dependent on borewells, posing a risk of rapid depletion of groundwater.

Whitefield, along with Yelahanka and Kanakpura, is among the worst-affected areas in the city due to the ongoing water scarcity. The Apartment Owners Association (AOA) of “The Palm Meadows” has expressed concerns about the imminent depletion of groundwater.

To tackle the water crisis, the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has decided to enforce a 20 per cent reduction in water consumption for each unit. Failure to meet this target may result in an additional charge of ?5,000, with the reduction expected to increase to 40 per cent during the peak summer months.

The AOA has warned of stricter penalties for repeated violations and intends to enhance monitoring with the help of an additional security personnel.