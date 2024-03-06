Hyundai launches Vanue Executive Turbo in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Premium car maker Hyundai has introduced an Executive Turbo trim of Vanue. The car can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Executive Turbo variant is powered by a 1.0l turbo GDI engine that generates a max power of 118 bhp and a peak torque of 172 Nm at 1 500 – 4000 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The car comes with a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay & voice recognition technology. The cabin is also complimented by a sleek digital cluster with color TFT MID. Other notable features include 3-point seat belts with seat belt reminders for all as standard, Electronic-Stability-Control (ESC), Vehicle-Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist-Control (HAC), Day & Night inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), Automatic headlamps, Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and whatnot.