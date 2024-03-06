Hyundai unveils Iconiq 5 Facelift: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai revealed its Iconiq 5 Facelift in the global market. Hyundai also has introduced a middle variant and named it Ioniq 5 N. It has been positioned between entry-level and top-spec trim.

The Iconiq 5 Facelift shares the same design elements as the ongoing version, which means customers will get identical front fascia, a similar LED headlight setup, square-shaped LED DRLs, and a massive bonnet.

The Ioniq 5 features the 84 kw battery pack. However, the company has not shared the range-related details as yet. The EV features a longer height and width, while the 3000 mm wheelbase remains the same. The cabin of the Ioniq 5 comes with twin 12.3-inch digital screen and a host of physical buttons for better functionality. The Hyundai EV comes packed with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a parking assist function.