Indian Consulate in Dubai launches new insurance scheme for Indian workers: Details

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has launched a new insurance scheme for Indian workers in the UAE. The new insurance scheme named ‘Life Protection Plan (LPP)’ came into effect on March 1. The Indian Consulate coordinated with the two insurance companies in the UAE- Gargash Insurance Services LLC and Orient Insurance PJSC- and major employers in the UAE for this.

The insurance plan covers employees aged between 18 to 70 for annual premiums ranging from Dh37 to Dh72. The death of workers due to natural or accidental causes is assured from Dh35,000 to Dh75,000 based on the premium. The plan also offers a Dh12,000 coverage for repatriation of the mortal remains of the insured employee.

Also Read: Ramadan 2024: Dubai announces official working hours for government employees

For the policy with Dh72 annual premium, the compensation is Dh75,000. For Dh50 per year, it’s Dh50,000 and for Dh37, it’s Dh35,000.

‘The welfare of the Indian community remains our utmost priority. Keeping in view a large number of natural death cases of workers in a year and in order to provide some financial benefits to the family of the deceased, the Consulate-General of India, Dubai, encourages all companies to consider a subscription to the [LPP],’ said Consul-General Satish Sivan.

About 3.5 million Indians live in the UAE, with around 65 per cent being blue-collar workers. In 2022, the mission recorded 1,750 deaths in Dubai — and 1,100 of them were workers. A similar trend was noted in 2023, with 1,000 worker deaths out of a total of 1,513. More than 90 per cent of these deaths were attributed to natural causes.

For further details about the Life Protection Plan, please contact at email id: [email protected] and phone no. 0527172944/0526167787.