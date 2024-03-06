Indian Embassy Advises Nationals in Israel to Move to Safe Zones

The Indian embassy in Israel issued a vital advisory, urging Indian citizens, particularly those residing or working in border regions in the north and south, to relocate to safer parts of the country due to escalating security concerns. This advisory, prompted by the precarious security situation and local safety alerts, aims to ensure the well-being of Indian nationals amid heightened tensions along the Israeli borders.

The embassy, in close coordination with Israeli authorities, is actively monitoring the situation to safeguard the interests and safety of Indian citizens in the region. The advisory follows a tragic incident where an Indian national lost their life and two others were injured in an anti-tank missile attack launched by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon near the Israeli northern border community of Margaliot. The Israeli embassy in India has strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the affected families and emphasizing Israel’s commitment to providing assistance and support to all those affected by terrorism, regardless of nationality.