India’s first underwater metro in Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor on Wednesday, marking India’s debut into underwater metro services, hailed as a remarkable engineering achievement. This segment, considered a groundbreaking addition to Kolkata’s transportation network, includes the deepest metro station in the country, the Howrah Metro station, nestled beneath the Hooghly river, separating Kolkata and Howrah.

The journey towards an underwater transportation system dates back to 1921 when the British first proposed the idea, which was later revived in the 1980s by then Railway Minister ABA Ghani Khan Chowdhury. However, the project faced political hurdles and cost escalations before finally commencing construction in 2009, sanctioned by the UPA government. Despite several challenges and delays, including an aquifer burst in central Kolkata in 2019, the completion of this 4.8-km stretch signifies a significant milestone in Kolkata’s urban mobility and connectivity.

The inauguration of this metro section not only enhances Kolkata’s transportation infrastructure but also promises to alleviate traffic congestion, improve air quality, and reduce carbon footprint. Additionally, it will benefit commuters from Hooghly, Howrah, and Medinipur, along with those traveling from other states via the Howrah railway station, offering a seamless and efficient mode of transportation in the city.