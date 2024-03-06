International Women’s Day 2024: Menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow

International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8. The day is celebrated to highlight the achievements and progress of women. This day also serves as a reminder to prioritise women’s health issues, including menstrual hygiene.

Menstruation is a natural process that every woman experiences, and proper hygiene practices during this time are crucial for maintaining overall health and well-being.

Frequent Changing of Sanitary Products:

It’s crucial to change sanitary pads or tampons regularly during menstruation, ideally every 4-6 hours. Leaving them on for too long can increase the risk of bacterial growth and infections.

Proper Disposal of Used Products:

Dispose of used sanitary products properly. Wrap them in toilet paper or the provided wrapper and dispose of them in a designated bin. Avoid flushing sanitary products down the toilet.

Maintain Personal Hygiene: During menstruation, it’s essential to maintain proper personal hygiene. This includes washing the genital area with mild soap and water at least twice a day. Additionally, change innerwear regularly and opt for breathable cotton underwear to reduce moisture and minimise the risk of bacterial growth.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Nutritious Foods: Drinking plenty of water and consuming a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help alleviate menstrual symptoms and promote overall health.

Practice Safe Sex: Always use condoms correctly and consider discussing STI testing with your partner.