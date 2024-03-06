Jahnvi Kapoor to star alongside Ram Charan in his 16th film

On her 27th birthday, actor Janhvi Kapoor was announced to join the cast of Ram Charan’s 16th film, tentatively titled ‘RC 16’. This marks her second Telugu project after her debut in the film “Devara” alongside Jr NTR. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the upcoming movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house welcomed Kapoor on board, referring to her as the “celestial beauty,” in a social media post celebrating her birthday.

Having already made her mark in Hindi cinema, Janhvi Kapoor’s foray into Telugu cinema seems promising with significant projects lined up. Besides her Telugu ventures, Kapoor has several other projects in her pipeline, including “Mr and Mrs Mahi”, “Ulajh”, and “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. With her diverse choice of roles and her growing presence across multiple film industries, Kapoor continues to expand her horizons and captivate audiences with her performances.