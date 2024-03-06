Kawasaki announces huge discount on Ninja 650 and Ninja 400: Details

Mumbai: Kawasaki India has introduced a massive discount on Ninja 650 and Ninja 400. Customers will get discounts between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 on motorcycles. The brand has launched the offer for a limited time and can benefit till March 31, this year. The benefits also depend on the availability of stocks.

Kawasaki India is offering a Good Times voucher worth Rs 30,000 on Kawasaki Ninja 650. It can be used to lower the ex-showroom price further, allowing the customer to purchase the at the discounted price of Rs 6.86 lakh.

Kawasaki Ninja 650 was released in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom). When it comes to the 400cc Ninja, it has been listed under the max discount of Rs 40,000.

The Ninja 650 features a 649cc parallel-twin unit, which generates a max output of 67 BHP and 64 Nm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed transmission. The 400cc Ninja is powered by a 399cc parallel-twin engine, which develops a sweet 47.5 BHP and 38 Nm of peak torque. Both the powertrain is mated with a 6-speed transmission.

Both the models come with a split seating arrangement, featuring an LED headlight setup, paired with stylish DRLs, and have been treated with eye-catching fairing all over the body. These bikes comes with includes a start button, sleek alloy wheels with disc brakes at both ends and a digital odometer.