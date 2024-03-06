Kerala Industries Minister pledges plantation workers’ housing scheme

Kerala Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, announced the implementation of the Plantation Housing Scheme by the plantation directorate, allocating Rs 10 crore for the initiative in the current fiscal year. Speaking in Kochi on Tuesday, Rajeeve emphasized the importance of providing decent accommodations for workers in the plantation sector, stating that a draft for subsidizing plantation owners is in progress and is expected to be finalized by June.

Rajeeve further outlined plans for streamlining permissions for alternative agriculture and tourism activities on 5% of plantation land, scheduled to be implemented through a single-window system by June. This system aims to address challenges in obtaining approvals for various crops, medicinal plants, fruit trees, and flower plants. The minister assured that efforts would be made to expedite the processing of applications and hinted at further concrete actions based on the findings of an ongoing study by IIM-Kozhikode on value addition in Kerala plantations for the global market.

In addressing concerns regarding loan clearances for the housing scheme, Rajeeve announced a facilitation meeting with the State-Level Bankers’ Committee. He urged planters to promptly submit their requirements and assured that a comprehensive report would be released following the completion of the IIM Kozhikode study. Additionally, high-powered panels under the revenue and forest ministers will address various permissions and discuss memorandums from planters to address issues in the plantation sector effectively.