Kerala to Unveil India’s First Govt-Owned OTT Platform

Kerala is gearing up to revolutionize the digital entertainment landscape with the unveiling of CSpace, India’s pioneering government-backed OTT platform. Scheduled for launch on March 7, the platform promises to offer a diverse array of informative and entertaining content curated for a wide audience, according to an official announcement made on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the OTT platform at Kairali Theatre, with Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presiding over the event.

Managed by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala, CSpace aims to address the challenges faced by the OTT sector in content selection and dissemination. With a curated panel of 60 distinguished cultural personalities from the state, including notable figures such as Benyamin, OV Usha, and Santhosh Sivan, the platform ensures that only content of artistic, cultural, and infotainment merit is showcased. Featuring a transparent revenue-sharing model and a pay-per-view system, CSpace seeks to support the film industry while offering viewers an enriching cinematic experience.