Know what is love bombing

Love bombing is an emotional manipulation method. This often points to the beginning of an unhealthy, toxic, or abusive relationship. Those who love bomb their potential partners often display narcissistic traits.

Those with narcissistic traits have the following attributes:

Being preoccupied with their own wants and needs.

Having a sense of haughtiness and superiority.

Demonstrating impatience with people and situations they deem unimportant.

Manipulating and gaslighting (making others doubt themselves) to get what they want.

Love bombing makes you feel great about yourself, your relationship, and your future with your partner. Your partner uses this stage — often at the beginning of the relationship — to knock down your defenses and find ways to exert control over the relationship, ultimately exerting control over you.

Signs of Love Bombing:

Your partner seems too good to be true. They may tell you they’ve been waiting for you their whole life, that you’re their soulmate, or that they’re in love with you a short time after meeting.

Your partner seems to share all of your interests or agrees with all of your opinions.

Your partner wants to stay in constant communication with you.

Your partner may become irrationally jealous when you want to spend time with others (even family).

Your partner might make grand gestures or buy you inappropriately expensive gifts too early in the relationship.

The following are a few examples of love bombing meant to gain control over a partner:

Demanding a partner’s time, affection, and loyalty before a solid relationship is established

Declaring that you are their soulmate and refusing to let you spend time with other people — or acting jealous when you do

Saying they know you better than you know yourself