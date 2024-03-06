Minor Girl Found Dead in Puducherry Drain; Police Suspect Murder

Puducherry’s community was devastated by a tragic incident as the lifeless body of a nine-year-old girl was found in a drain two days after she went missing. Suspicions of a brutal rape have emerged, leading to the detention of two individuals, while four others, including two minors, are under investigation. The police have indicated a possible rape.

The distressing discovery revealed the girl’s body with her hands and feet tied inside the drain. She was a fifth-grade student at Muthialpet Government School and went missing on March 2. Her parents immediately informed the authorities and initiated a search. Despite extensive efforts by multiple police teams and sniffer dogs over two days, the girl remained elusive. CCTV footage captured her last sighting joyfully playing on a nearby street at noon.

The missing girl, a bright student, was the daughter of Narayanan, a driver, and Maithili, a worker at the Primary Health Centre (PMC). She disappeared after going out to play on Saturday, prompting her parents and concerned locals to file a report at the Muthialpet police station after hours of searching.