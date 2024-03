Nothing Phone 2a launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India. This is the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Price of Nothing Phone 2a has been set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in White and Black colours and will go on sale via Flipkart starting March 12.

As a special launch offer, Nothing Phone 2a can be purchased for a starting price tag of just Rs. 19,999 only for one day on March 12 through Flipkart. Further, the e-commerce company is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC bank cards. Buyers can avail additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanges as well. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 2a runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It is assured to receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency and 1,300 nits of peak brightnessThe ¬†smartphone comes with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Nothing Phone 2a gets a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The main 50-megapixel sensor has an f/1.88 aperture lens and a 1/1.56-inch size with support for optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The secondary 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor has an f/2.2 aperture and 114-degree field of view. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Nothing Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, 360 degree antenna and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It comes with high-definition microphones and dual stereo speakers. Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging.