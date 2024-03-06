Prayagraj couple apprehended for alleged participation in Naxal operations

In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, the Anti-Terror Squad made a significant arrest on Tuesday, apprehending a married couple suspected of being involved in Naxal activities. Identified as Kripashankar Singh (49) and his wife Binda Sona, also known as Manju or Suman (41), they are alleged members of the banned CPI(Maoist) and are accused of plotting against the state.

The couple is accused of harboring Naxalite Quanthan Srinivasan between 2017 and 2018, who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Reportedly, they provided him shelter in Karmahia village of Maharajganj, where he assumed a false identity and worked in a local school. Following forensic analysis of electronic devices seized from other suspects in 2019, the connection between Kripashankar Singh, his wife, and the outlawed organization was uncovered, leading to their arrest. Singh reportedly met Binda Sona while working at an NGO in Raipur, subsequently marrying her and allegedly joining the banned group.