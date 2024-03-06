Ramadan 2024: Dubai announces official working hours for government employees

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has announced the official working hours for government employees during the holy month of Ramadan.

The timings are as follows:

Monday to Thursday from 9am to 2.30pm

– Friday from 9am to 12pm

The department further said that government agencies in the emirate can implement a flexible working system and adopt remote work policies on Friday, applicable for up to 70% of the total number of employees.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan. Federal employees will work 3.5 hours less from Monday to Thursday and 1.5 hours less on Friday.

The Islamic holy month will see all ministries and federal agencies operating from 9am to 2.30pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours are from 9am until 12 noon, unless the nature of the work necessitates otherwise.

As per the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), private sector employees will have their number of work hours reduced by two during the Islamic holy month.

According to the Hijri calendar published by the Dubai Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), Ramadan will likely commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.