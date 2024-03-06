Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces discounts on over 900 goods

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar has launched an initiative to discount the prices of over 900 consumer goods for the month of Ramadan. The discounts, already in place from March 4, 2024, will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative is introduced in coordination with major sales outlets in the country.

The discounted commodities price list includes milk, yoghurt and dairy products, tissue paper, cleaning supplies, cooking and frying oil and ghess, cheese, frozen vegetables, nuts, drinking water, juices, honey, fresh poultry, breads, canned food, pasta, vermicelli and Rabee rose water.

The ministry also launched initiative to subsidize the prices of lamb meat during Ramadan. This was in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company. The initiative is announced to encourage local production and support the prices of lamb meat.