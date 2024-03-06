Ramadan 2024: Gulf country announces subsidized prices of lamb meat

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) in Qatar has announced subsidized prices of lamb meat. The initiative to subsidize the prices of lamb meat during Ramadan was launched in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Widam Food Company. The initiative is announced to encourage local production and support the prices of lamb meat.

The initiative is set to start next Thursday and will continue until the end of the holy month. Widam Food Company will provide about 30,000 local and imported sheep to be sold at reduced prices to citizens (two for each citizen). Citizens must present the original ID card at Widam’s butcheries in Al Shamal, Al Khor, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, and Al Shahaniya or through Widam’s electronic application.

The price of a local sheep (30 kilograms or more) and the price of an imported sheep (30 kilograms or more) is QR 1,000. There will be additional costs of QR 16 for the preparation of the meat and QR 34 for the carrying service. There will be a home delivery service with an additional fee of QR 15.

Widam will provide an air-conditioned tent divided into sections for men, women and the elderly.